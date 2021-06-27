我們都想讓世界更好｜楷書

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
世界越是對立，對他人的同理心越顯得珍貴。
以前只在小說故事裡的「平行時空」，這幾年似乎漸漸成為周遭日常。
面對令人心紛擾的狀況，人們慣於緊抓著自己的觀點，執著於非得怎麼做才是好(或對)。
對立可能有種競爭帶來的快感，也有人懂得藉此獲得更多關注，只不過對立卻令人耗弱，而問題依舊。
✒ 筆： 派克短多福
💧 墨： Sailor 橘
https://blog.ohyeah22.art/