ohyayeh

我們都想讓世界更好｜楷書

ohyayeh
ohyayeh
  • Save
我們都想讓世界更好｜楷書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
Download color palette

世界越是對立，對他人的同理心越顯得珍貴。

以前只在小說故事裡的「平行時空」，這幾年似乎漸漸成為周遭日常。

面對令人心紛擾的狀況，人們慣於緊抓著自己的觀點，執著於非得怎麼做才是好(或對)。

對立可能有種競爭帶來的快感，也有人懂得藉此獲得更多關注，只不過對立卻令人耗弱，而問題依舊。

✒ 筆： 派克短多福
💧 墨： Sailor 橘

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
ohyayeh
ohyayeh

More by ohyayeh

View profile
    • Like