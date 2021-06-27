Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gaming Stream UI

Gaming Stream UI
🧾 Gamex gaming stream and entertainment platform UI design provides immense experience to enthusiastic game streamers.

📚 Typography - Neue Helvetica(Heading, subheading, paragraph, and subtitle) typefaces are popular and easy to read. Helvetica is among the most widely used sans serif typefaces and has been a popular choice for corporate logos, including those for 3M, American Airlines, American Apparel, BMW, Jeep, JCPenney, Lufthansa, and more.

🌈 Colors - Black(symbolizes protection, elegance, and prestige) and Violet(symbolizes creativity, encouragement, and wisdom)

Peace 😉!

🎉 Portfolio:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/suvamp
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/suvamprasad

📞 Work-related queries contact me through:
Email: suvamprasad5@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suvamuxui
Twitter: https://twitter.com/suvamprasad2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suvamprasad

