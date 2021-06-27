Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Isometric Study no. 14 Toy robot, Yonezawa, 1950s

Isometric Study no. 14 Toy robot, Yonezawa, 1950s vector perspective isometric series retro toy robot illustration
I worked an idea of control panel cubes into the background. Creating these has become strangely addictive. Hope you have enjoyed the series, it’s part of a larger project.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
