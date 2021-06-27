Rafij Rahman Rohan

Xendrone Logo Design: Letter X + Drone

Xendrone Logo Design: Letter X + Drone branding logo design modern machine gradient technology tech digital futuristic camera fly aircraft aerial uav quadrocopter drone logo quadcopter dji drone letter x
  1. Xendrone-Letter-X-Drone-Modern-Gradient-Logo-Design.jpg
  2. Xendrone-Letter-X-Drone-Modern-Gradient-Logo-Design-2.jpg
  3. Xendrone-Letter-X-Drone-Modern-Gradient-Logo-Design-3.jpg

Logo design for Xendrone. The company manufactures premium drones. The concept combines the letter x + drone into a modern logo symbol. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

