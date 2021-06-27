Kristen Cox

Hand lettered wall hanging

Hand lettered wall hanging wall hanging hand lettering handlettering
Doodling in procreate then decided to cut the letters out of vinyl and make it a decoration for my office.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
    • Like