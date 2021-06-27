Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Azmi

Hot Air Balloon Logo - Daily Logo Challenge #02

Mohammad Azmi
Mohammad Azmi
  • Save
Hot Air Balloon Logo - Daily Logo Challenge #02 minimal abstract dailylogochallenge hot air balloon red logo design
Download color palette

It was quiet fun making this. I think this has become my favorite logo I've made so far!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Mohammad Azmi
Mohammad Azmi

More by Mohammad Azmi

View profile
    • Like