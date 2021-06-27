Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ajendra Sutariya

Money Exchange Landing Page

Ajendra Sutariya
Ajendra Sutariya
  • Save
Money Exchange Landing Page hero section hero image money transfer website money transfer minimal design app design website ux ui ux design uidesign web design money website landing page
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!
here's another shot of the Money Exchange Landing Page. Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉

Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Follow Me on:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook | Dribbble | Youtube

Ajendra Sutariya
Ajendra Sutariya

More by Ajendra Sutariya

View profile
    • Like