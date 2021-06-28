fattah setiawan

Chat Junction Logo Concept

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
Chat Junction Logo Concept j c graphic design monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
Chat Junction Logo Concept j c graphic design monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-2.png

Repost my old work. Logo concept for Chat Junction. C + J + 💬

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like