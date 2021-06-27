Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BOLDEST - Two Style Typeface

BOLDEST - Two Style Typeface
Introducing Boldest – fun display font, a font with a fat and unique shape. there are two styles – standard and decorative.

Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.
best uses for wedding invitation, invitations, signature, typography lettering, branding, label, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.

In Zip Package :
– Boldest otf
– Boldest ttf
– Boldest woff
– Boldest Decorative otf
– Boldest Decorative ttf
– Boldest Decorative woff

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
