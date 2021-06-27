Nisal Tharanga

A Star Math Papers - Web Development

Nisal Tharanga
Nisal Tharanga
  • Save
A Star Math Papers - Web Development wordpress branding design
Download color palette

Responsive website design and development on custom WordPress theme for A Star Maths Paper which allows students to practice mathematics according to the United Kingdom curriculum.
www.astarmathpaper.co.uk

Have a web development project in mind?
Drop an email to nisal.freelancer@gmail.com

Press "L" to show some love ;-)

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Nisal Tharanga
Nisal Tharanga

More by Nisal Tharanga

View profile
    • Like