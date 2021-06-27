Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Smart Link - Mobile Apps

Arip for Pelorous
Hello Everyone 👋
Here is my new design for a Smart Link in bio.

Hope you like it ❤️
Tell me What you think in the comments 💬

We are available for new opportunities, Drop your business to :
hello.aripin@gmail.com || Instagram

All the best,
Pelorous Team

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
