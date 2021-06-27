Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zainul Anshor

Dotra - User Registration

Zainul Anshor
Zainul Anshor
Dotra - User Registration minimalism signup sign in task management
Hi yo! what’s up?,

This time I will show the latest project on Dotra - User Registration. This page describes the flow of registration and registration of website management business run jobs that can be controlled easily.

Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

Wanna create something great? Contact me!

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Zainul Anshor
Zainul Anshor
