Softcorra Modern Logo Design, S Letter Logo, Negative Space Logo

Softcorra Modern Logo Design, S Letter Logo, Negative Space Logo s monogram s icon logo animation 3d agency logo logo sketch company logo tech logo logo vector minimal flat logo abstract logo illustration app logo logo branding corporate brand identity business logo logo design modern logo s letter logo design graphic design
Softcorra logo is a “S” letter Modern Negative space logo, Company logo that can be widely applied in many businesses and
spheres for company name starting with “S”, it will best serve purpose for some modern,
strong, goal-oriented , or maybe some technology business, etc.
LET'S TALK ABOUT YOUR PROJECTS :

Mail: omor.shipon@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +88 01749286296

Download link: https://cutt.ly/cmywhsI

Regards.
Thank you...

