Linh H. Nguyen

#DLC - Day 8: Ski mountain logo

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen
  • Save
#DLC - Day 8: Ski mountain logo flat logo 2d vector logo design logo illustration design daily logo challenge branding
Download color palette

Daily logo challenge:
Day 8: Ski mountain logo
Mount Blanco.

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen

More by Linh H. Nguyen

View profile
    • Like