Bifold Brochure Template

Bifold Brochure Template
This Bifold Brochure Template can be used for your business purpose or other sectors.

Features:
- A4 Size
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to Edit
- InDesign Template
- Compatible with InDesign, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide
- Preview Image not included in main file

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/bifold-brochure/29900422

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
