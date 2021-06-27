Desertwave

Square Brochure

Square Brochure
Features:

- 08 Pages
- Size: 8×16
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to Edit
- Photoshop Template
- Photoshop CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide
- Preview Image not included in main file

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/square-brochure/29808285

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
