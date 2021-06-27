Billionary - Serif Font Family

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Billionary – A Slab Serif Font Family
A package that will delight you. With this family you will get many options to captivate, engage, and inspire your audience and clients. This fonts can be used for a host of different content needs and projects .Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, packaging, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.
Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.
Include 7 different weight fonts (otf/ttf/woff):
Billionary Thin
Billionary Extra Light
Billionary Light
Billionary Regular
Billionary Medium
Billionary Semi Bold
Billionary Bold
Features:
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13343/billionary.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/billionary/