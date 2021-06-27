Good for Sale
Din Studio

Billionary - Serif Font Family

Din Studio
Din Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Billionary - Serif Font Family modern serif font family font typography logo design font logo type fonts branding
Billionary - Serif Font Family modern serif font family font typography logo design font logo type fonts branding
Billionary - Serif Font Family modern serif font family font typography logo design font logo type fonts branding
Billionary - Serif Font Family modern serif font family font typography logo design font logo type fonts branding
Billionary - Serif Font Family modern serif font family font typography logo design font logo type fonts branding
Billionary - Serif Font Family modern serif font family font typography logo design font logo type fonts branding
Download color palette
  1. Billionary-SlabSerif-01.jpg
  2. Billionary-SlabSerif-04.jpg
  3. Billionary-SlabSerif-05.jpg
  4. Billionary-SlabSerif-08.jpg
  5. Billionary-SlabSerif-10.jpg
  6. Billionary-SlabSerif-06.jpg

Billionary - Serif Font Family

Price
$29
Buy now
Available on din-studio.com
Good for sale
Billionary - Serif Font Family

Introducing Billionary – A Slab Serif Font Family

A package that will delight you. With this family you will get many options to captivate, engage, and inspire your audience and clients. This fonts can be used for a host of different content needs and projects .Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, packaging, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Inspire your audience, clients, or guests with this beautiful, statement font.

Include 7 different weight fonts (otf/ttf/woff):
Billionary Thin
Billionary Extra Light
Billionary Light
Billionary Regular
Billionary Medium
Billionary Semi Bold
Billionary Bold

Features:
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13343/billionary.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/billionary/

Din Studio
Din Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Din Studio

View profile
    • Like