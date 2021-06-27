Harold Ajagu

GPIB - Uploading Documents

GPIB - Uploading Documents user experience ux insurance product design
When uploading a document on the platform, the header doubles as progress bar and acts as a notifier for giving the user a heads up as to what is happening and the action he has taken. The menu header is more than just a housing for the menus, but a useful dynamic component

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
