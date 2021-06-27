Facu Bottazzi

Mundo Craft

Facu Bottazzi
Facu Bottazzi
  • Save
Mundo Craft branding graphic design design logo type typography lettering
Download color palette

Typographic logo for MUNDO Craft.
MUNDO Craft is a brewing merch company based in Buenos Aires - Argentina.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Facu Bottazzi
Facu Bottazzi

More by Facu Bottazzi

View profile
    • Like