Barudak Visual

My Fav Pokemon

Agung Setiawan for Barudak Visual
My Fav Pokemon
This is my favorite daily activity.

I really loves playing Pokemon and having fun with it.

Do any of you also love Pokemon? Tell us!

Connect with us : Barudakvisual@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
We won’t save the world, but we will steal your heart!
