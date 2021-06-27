TRCKWRK

Thinkific Playoff

Thinkific Playoff cryptoart nft mograph animation motion graphics branding thinkific modern colorful abstract logo design 3d artist 3d art 3d playoff art
Hello world!

Its my short animation for Thinckific's official playoff. I tried to make mathematical spiral that blows with the power of knowledge! The entire scene and animation was designed and created by me. Knowledge makes your world colorful! So thank you a lot for that challenge. I hope you enjoyed it.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
