White Space - Display Serif Font

Introducing White Space- A Display Serif Font
This gorgeous, stylish and modern font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Ideal for social media banners; posts, and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.
Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding globally accepted.
Includes:
White Space (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Alternate
Stylistic Set
Swash
Multilingual Support (91 languages)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13313/white_space.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/white-space/