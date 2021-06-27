White Space - Display Serif Font

Introducing White Space- A Display Serif Font

This gorgeous, stylish and modern font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Ideal for social media banners; posts, and ads, printed quotes, t-shirt designs, packaging, or even as a modern text overlay to any background image.

Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding globally accepted.

Includes:

White Space (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Standard Ligatures

Alternate

Stylistic Set

Swash

Multilingual Support (91 languages)

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13313/white_space.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/white-space/