With the minimum use of design this gives off the maximum expression of - Knowledge is power! The power to share! We start off with a - mobile screen; the future mode of consuming and sharing knowledge - on the go, convenient and fast. Then we see 4 icons - depicting pause (books), play (pen), stop (paper) and the share icon - each signifying the whole process and journey a student experiences while learning and growing consuming knowledge i.e. to pause and read books -> stop to make notes -> pick up the pen to express original thought -> the power to share his/her/they knowledge with the world and change the world for the better.