Howard Pinsky

Game on! Game Boy Recreation

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Game on! Game Boy Recreation
Game on! Game Boy Recreation adobe xd blend modes textures game console console retro design retro gaming game boy
Game on! Game Boy Recreation adobe xd blend modes textures game console console retro design retro gaming game boy
  1. gameboy, full@2x.jpg
  2. gameboy, bottom@2x.jpg
  3. gameboy, top@2x.jpg

As part of a my personal weekly design challenges, I took to Adobe XD to recreate the iconic Game Boy. Utilizing textures and blend modes really takes projects like these to new levels.

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Welcome to my colorful world.

    • Like