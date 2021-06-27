Riswan Ratta

Flitbird Outlined Modern Logo Design

Riswan Ratta
Riswan Ratta
  • Save
Flitbird Outlined Modern Logo Design branding graphic design flying bird logo logo agency
Download color palette

Combination of the letter F and the flying bird. with gradient colors to show modern style,

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Riswan Ratta
Riswan Ratta

More by Riswan Ratta

View profile
    • Like