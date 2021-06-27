Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Harold Ajagu

GPIB - Components

Throughout the entirety of the project, various components were created for different functions and workflows. Overall, it made the app modular - components could easily be picked up and placed in different screens and it still serves its function

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
