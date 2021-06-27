Knowledge is Power

One of the great things that is happening with the internet these days is that creators are sharing their knowledge. I think in the past, knowledge has sometimes been seen as a magician's tricks- don't tell anyone because then they will know your secrets. It is now understood that knowledge is for sharing. I have created online course for the past few years and it feels good to communicate ideas rather than keep them hidden like secrets. It is fun, exciting and most of all- empowers others to succeed.