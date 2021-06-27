Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tim Eggert

Knowledge is Power

Knowledge is Power brain power ideas thinkific brain power knowledge vector illustration
One of the great things that is happening with the internet these days is that creators are sharing their knowledge. I think in the past, knowledge has sometimes been seen as a magician's tricks- don't tell anyone because then they will know your secrets. It is now understood that knowledge is for sharing. I have created online course for the past few years and it feels good to communicate ideas rather than keep them hidden like secrets. It is fun, exciting and most of all- empowers others to succeed.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Hello! I like to draw fun things.
