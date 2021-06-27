Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Test press cover for Cursed Tongue Recordings

Test press cover for Cursed Tongue Recordings vinyl music merchandise cover album album art drawing illustration
In October 2018 it's my first commission work, very happy can handle and translate his idea into drawing. This commission work is from "Curse Tongue Records" to interpretating the EP of "Captain Caravan Band" became a test press.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
