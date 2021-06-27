Adefemi Adele

Visual Identity - GreyOaks Construction

Visual Identity - GreyOaks Construction
The client requested that we use "a building" to portray the brand, something that refers directly to building construction. From our research, we decided to create a symbol, we used the combination of a "building walls" , a tilted roof and the company's initial letter "G" to compose the brand logo. 

