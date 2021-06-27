Harold Ajagu

GPIB - Premium Calculator

Harold Ajagu
Harold Ajagu
  • Save
GPIB - Premium Calculator web components widgets components insurance minimal
Download color palette

One of the components designed on the platform was an interactive widget for premium calculation on the website. The aim was to enable users have an idea on what their premium would be like based on their selected criteria even before purchasing a policy.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Harold Ajagu
Harold Ajagu

More by Harold Ajagu

View profile
    • Like