Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wilma Salangsang

homey - landing page design

Wilma Salangsang
Wilma Salangsang
  • Save
homey - landing page design design ui landing page website figma real estate
Download color palette

hi there! 🙋‍♀️

Here is a design exploration for a real estate website. I hope to post more designs in the next few days. Thanks for checking my post. 💖

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Wilma Salangsang
Wilma Salangsang

More by Wilma Salangsang

View profile
    • Like