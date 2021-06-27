Reah Lourdez Espino

Web & Logo Design - Realtor Empress

branding logo design landing page house website design web design landing page design real estate logo design
Designed a concept logo and landing page design for a real estate company who offers services for people who would like to sell their home at a price that returns a good value. 🏠

View the whole landing page and logo process at Behance ✨: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122306871/Web-Logo-Design-Realtor-Empress

