Knowledge is power. Share it. (Illustration for Thinkific)

Knowledge is power. Share it. (Illustration for Thinkific)
Metamorphosis is one of the greatest gift of change for poets and artists. There's nothing in a caterpillar that tells us it's going to be a butterfly. Therefore, more we share the knowledge, more we help people metaphorically turn into a butterfly from a caterpillar. And butterflies are never not beautiful, so share your knowledge. Also, happy pride yll.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
