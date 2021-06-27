Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Trevor Denton

Discover 2.0 by Route

Trevor Denton
Trevor Denton
  • Save
Discover 2.0 by Route jaden smith justin bieber drewhouse snapchat instagram story tiktok discover shop ecommerce shopify route ux ui product design mobile ios animation
Download color palette
  1. Route Discover_Dribbble.mp4
  2. Discover Device Mock_Dribbble.png

Introducing Discover 2.0 by Route.
A new way to connect with brands and products that you'll love.

Trevor Denton
Trevor Denton
Head of Design, Discovery at Route

More by Trevor Denton

View profile
    • Like