Mobile Cleaner App

Hello everyone
I want to show you a piece of a new application that I am currently working on. This application helps to clean the phone from old photos, videos, contacts, and so on.
The work was done in Figma.
I hope you liked my work!
I wish you good luck and creative mood!
