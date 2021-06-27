Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ilya Veremeev

Mobile Cleaner App

Ilya Veremeev
Ilya Veremeev
ui design iphone android app security antivirus cleaner mobile app design product design mobile app mobile design uiux
Hello everyone
I want to show you a piece of a new application that I am currently working on. This application helps to clean the phone from old photos, videos, contacts, and so on.
The work was done in Figma.
I hope you liked my work!
I wish you good luck and creative mood!

Ilya Veremeev
Ilya Veremeev
My job is a game. And when I design, I play.
