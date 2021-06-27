Dominik Tampe

Knowledge is power. 3D Website Visual

Thanks to Thinkific & Dribbble to start such a fun playoff. Here's my interpretation of "Knowledge is power. Share it.".
Starting with the classic "The thinker" (Auguste Rodin) and then switching to a modern, abstract little scene. Let me know what you guys think!

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Interdisciplinary Designer, Creative, Developer.

