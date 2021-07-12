Seattle Neighborhoods

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My folks were just in town and it was fun to show them around my new city. Here are a few of the neighborhoods in my new Seattle map.
One of my favorite aspects of illustrated maps is conveying the personality of each neighborhood. Queen Anne has iconic charm, Fremont is eclectic vintage, and Ballard is industrial chic. Stay tuned for all of the rest!