Seattle Neighborhoods

Seattle Neighborhoods color vector design personality spaceneedle city neighborhood map illustration
My folks were just in town and it was fun to show them around my new city. Here are a few of the neighborhoods in my new Seattle map.

One of my favorite aspects of illustrated maps is conveying the personality of each neighborhood. Queen Anne has iconic charm, Fremont is eclectic vintage, and Ballard is industrial chic. Stay tuned for all of the rest!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
