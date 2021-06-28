Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Construction Process
  DesignEngineering
  SitePrep
  Foundation
  CompleteVertical
  CompleteInternal
  CompleteExterior
  BuildingManagement

Black and Decker asked me to create isometric illustrations to display the seven stages of the commercial construction process. These were for internal educational purposes and were a blast to make.⁠

