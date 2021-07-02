Kestrel Montague

Workout tracker mobile app

Kestrel Montague
Kestrel Montague
Workout tracker mobile app mobile diet fitness health wellness design dailyui ui ux uiux website uidesign ui design ui
A fitness/health app aimed at making wellness more manageable by focusing on a set of daily tasks.

Kestrel Montague
Kestrel Montague
“The sight of the stars makes me dream.” —Van Gogh

