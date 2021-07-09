Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interactive Road Map

Interactive Road Map interactive motiongraphic animation tractor machine forestry fecon map vector illustration
Here's the Application Road Map I helped to create for Fecon.

To optimize for both desktop and mobile (access is about 50/50), I created a horizontal and vertical version of the map that toggles on a break automatically. The developer requested that I make an organic edge for the desktop version so the map can sit against a light background and fit seamlessly into the website design.

