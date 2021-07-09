Interactive Road Map

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here's the Application Road Map I helped to create for Fecon.
To optimize for both desktop and mobile (access is about 50/50), I created a horizontal and vertical version of the map that toggles on a break automatically. The developer requested that I make an organic edge for the desktop version so the map can sit against a light background and fit seamlessly into the website design.