Knowledge is power. Share it

challenge
My entry for Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

With the rise in technology it seems inevitable that the future will be a shared and symbiotic relation between humans and machines. The only way for peaceful coexistence is through sharing of knowledge and learning from each other.

The artwork depicts an android in meditation, dissecting the human DNA and trying to understand what it is mean to be a human.
It is trying to understand the source of human ingenuity and creativity depicted by different patterns, colors and forms. This is the last frontier for the humanoid and the only way it can evolve and transcend.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
