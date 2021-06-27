Katherine Strong

Hand Study

A quick study of the hands. It's easier to sketch an outline of a hand than to try to draw a detailed, realistic looking hand. The knuckles are particularly difficult to illustrate without looking too weird. One way I found to make the sketch a little easier is to start with the middle finger, which essentially cuts through the middle of the hand, and then build the other fingers around it in proportion.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
