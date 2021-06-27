Ahmad Stohy

Alpha Elite athlete gym train elite alpha branding logo graphic design
Alpha elite is a sports club that is concerned about Fitness , agility and speed.
the logo is a combination between "alpha mark" & strong arm , the logo is minimal monoline and very simple , so it can be memorable and catchy.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
