Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kestrel Montague

LIFESCAPE • Travel website • Favorites + info card

Kestrel Montague
Kestrel Montague
  • Save
LIFESCAPE • Travel website • Favorites + info card hiking nature wilderness outdoors travel design dailyui ui ux uiux website uidesign ui design ui
LIFESCAPE • Travel website • Favorites + info card hiking nature wilderness outdoors travel design dailyui ui ux uiux website uidesign ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. 044 - FAVORITES.png
  2. info card.png

On this travel website, you can find new places to travel, plan trips, save favorites, share photos, and set and meet travel goals. The favorites, with info cards, makes it easy to keep interacting with your favorite places.

Kestrel Montague
Kestrel Montague
“The sight of the stars makes me dream.” —Van Gogh

More by Kestrel Montague

View profile
    • Like