ART/FUL • A social media platform for artists

This concept was a social media platform for authors. For this project I worked on envisioning a compelling social media feed and post structure, what the key actions/buttons would be, what microcopy would be most inspirational to this audience, and what notifications would look like. Color scheme is pretty blah but posting because I gotta ship!

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
