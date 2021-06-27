Landing page concept for digital agency "bacon"

One more unreleased concept for digital agency "bacon". I made design for 4 screens and wrote main headers. I thought about short and clean information for users that helps them in simple way understand and choose marketing services. We planned to create more screens and pages but then New Year's Fever came. It a mad state of job in the end of december in Russia. Clients all in one time wants to close their tasks. So after that this page was abandoned.

Do you have undone concepts? Why they were not released?