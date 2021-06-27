Jenny Marsden

Clean Juice - Business Website Design

Clean Juice - Business Website Design online store ecommerce web design web
A local small business website and online store. This client has created his own eco-friendly cleaning product and wanted a new website to showcase his products. I used the orange to reflect the citrus of the website, the green to infer the eco nature of the product and the blue to symbolize a clean fresh feel.

Check out the full website at www.cleanjuice.com.au

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
