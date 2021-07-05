The Point Studio

Interactive Map

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Here's a sneak peek at an interactive map that I helped to create for Fecon. It displays use cases for each of the mulching and forestry equipment. I animated the heavy-duty machines to move as a customer hovers over each category.

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Point Studio

View profile
    • Like