Domino’s is a favourite for pizza fans, and the popularity speaks for itself after the chain became the world’s largest pizza seller in terms of sales back in February 2018. To keep that momentum going, the idea came about to promote a Domino’s pizza tour to show where the van was travelling throughout the UK.

A combination of print and digital resulted in a JCDecaux billboard campaign, shown in various UK shopping centres. By using Domino’s branding, it was easy enough to create an illustration of a map showing where and when the van was travelling to. It was the perfect opportunity to target hungry passers by, and with high amounts of foot traffic from a wide demographic, the project appealed both to customers’ aesthetics and appetites.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/dominos