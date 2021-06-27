🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WOW Food & Drinks offers chia-based beverages for the health-conscious consumer, and wanted the world to know all about them. To stand out in an already busy market, making a great first impression was crucial – but thanks to their listing with supermarket retailer, Waitrose, raising awareness was easy. The next step was to inform potential customers that their range of drinks was now on sale Waitrose, as well as their location in the store.
A print billboard campaign through JCDecaux outside a large number of Waitrose stores helped grab the attention of new and existing customers. To mirror the fun values of WOW Food & Drinks, the “wow” factor was added to the design by using animated faces, while also championing the product as a trusted beverage that inspired confidence amongst its users.
Full project: www.dowson.design/work/wow