WOW Food & Drinks

WOW Food & Drinks healthy drink photo retouching outdoor supermarket product digital billboard campaign advertising art direction photo editing print adobe illustrator adobe photoshop design graphic design
WOW Food & Drinks offers chia-based beverages for the health-conscious consumer, and wanted the world to know all about them. To stand out in an already busy market, making a great first impression was crucial – but thanks to their listing with supermarket retailer, Waitrose, raising awareness was easy. The next step was to inform potential customers that their range of drinks was now on sale Waitrose, as well as their location in the store.

A print billboard campaign through JCDecaux outside a large number of Waitrose stores helped grab the attention of new and existing customers. To mirror the fun values of WOW Food & Drinks, the “wow” factor was added to the design by using animated faces, while also championing the product as a trusted beverage that inspired confidence amongst its users.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/wow

